Man fatally shot by Kent police during pursuit identified

Authorities say a man shot by Kent police officers Saturday following a vehicle pursuit has been identified as Giovonn Joseph-McDade. The Seattle Times reports the King County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday the 20-year-old died from multiple gunshot wounds.

