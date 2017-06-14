I-5 lane reductions start in SeaTac t...

I-5 lane reductions start in SeaTac this Friday, June 16

Drivers should expect backups and delays on northbound I-5 through SeaTac and Kent each of the next five weekends, starting this Friday, June 16. contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce northbound I-5 to two lanes during the first of five consecutive weekends. During the lane closures, crews will repave northbound I-5 between State Route 516 and the Southcenter area.

