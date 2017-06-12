Got camel milk? Local Somali shops sa...

Got camel milk? Local Somali shops say 'yes'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Crosscut.com

Rainier Valley's Ammana Houseware and Grocery is one of roughly eight Seattle-area Somali-owned shops that carries camel milk from the state's first camel milk distributor. Credit: Matt Mills McKnight/Cascade Public Media Nuria Osman sits a strainer of cardamom pods, cinnamon sticks, cloves and dried ginger in a steaming cup of milk shaah tea at her shop, Ammana Houseware and Grocery in Seattle's Rainier Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May '17 Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May '17 Jenskeys 1
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC