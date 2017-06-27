Freakish Season 2 Video Announces New Cast Members
Billed as The Walking Dead by way of The Breakfast Club , Hulu 's hit series Freakish is prepped to return for a second sick and silly season with 10 half hour episodes. In case you missed the first round, Freakish follows a group of students doing time at detention on a Saturday at Kent High.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComingSoon.net.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Jun 24
|scribbles157
|2
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Katie
|30
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May '17
|Jenskeys
|1
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC