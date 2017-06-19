Award-Winning Kids' Musician Joanie Leeds Makes Washington Debut
Award-winning kids' musician Joanie Leeds will bring a little bit of Brooklyn to the Seattle area when she makes her Washington debut with two free, fun-filled, all-ages Brooklyn Baby! shows. Joanie Leeds will first perform at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 as part of the City of Bonney Lake Kids Club Series at Allan Yorke Park, 7302 West Tapps Highway, Bonney Lake, WA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|scribbles157
|2
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Katie
|30
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May '17
|Jenskeys
|1
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC