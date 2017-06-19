Award-Winning Kids' Musician Joanie Leeds Makes Washington Debut

Award-winning kids' musician Joanie Leeds will bring a little bit of Brooklyn to the Seattle area when she makes her Washington debut with two free, fun-filled, all-ages Brooklyn Baby! shows. Joanie Leeds will first perform at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 as part of the City of Bonney Lake Kids Club Series at Allan Yorke Park, 7302 West Tapps Highway, Bonney Lake, WA.

