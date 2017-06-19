Award-Winning Kids' Musician Joanie L...

Award-Winning Kids' Musician Joanie Leeds Makes Washington Debut

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Award-winning kids' musician Joanie Leeds will bring a little bit of Brooklyn to the Seattle area when she makes her Washington debut with two free, fun-filled, all-ages Brooklyn Baby! shows. Joanie Leeds will first perform at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 17 as part of the City of Bonney Lake Kids Club Series at Allan Yorke Park, 7302 West Tapps Highway, Bonney Lake, WA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police activity? (Sep '16) 9 hr scribbles157 2
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May '17 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May '17 Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May '17 Jenskeys 1
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,561 • Total comments across all topics: 281,989,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC