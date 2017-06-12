A Fusion Runway to Deep Space?
Beamed propulsion concepts are usually conceived in terms of laser or microwave beams pushing a lightsail. But as we've seen over the years, there are other ways of thinking about these things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Centauri Dreams.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May '17
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May '17
|Katie
|30
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May '17
|Jenskeys
|1
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC