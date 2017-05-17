Weekend lane reductions on northbound I-5 will start June 2

Drivers should be prepared for eight weekends of lane closures, which likely will cause backups and delays on northbound Interstate 5 in SeaTac and Tukwila, starting in June, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced. Contractor crews working for WSDOT will replace expansion joints and repave about 4 miles of the freeway in SeaTac and Tukwila during the weekend-long lane reductions.

