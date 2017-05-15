Ultra-High Precision Waterjet Cutting

Ultra-High Precision Waterjet Cutting

Thursday May 11

The MicroMAX Gen 2 abrasive waterjet system from OMAX comes standard with a Tilt-A-Jet cutting head to achieve virtually zero taper and is capable of a positioning accuracy of less than five microns. Booth 1106: Capable of cutting virtually any material in a wide variety of thicknesses, the MicroMAX Gen 2 abrasive waterjet system from OMAX comes standard with a Tilt-A-Jet cutting head to achieve virtually zero taper and is capable of a positioning accuracy of less than five microns.

