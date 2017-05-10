The 'Silver Tsunami' and hunger for workers in Kent's industrial valley
People call it the "silver tsunami," for those currently in senior positions in Kent's industrial valley. A massive wave of older, experienced workers is considering retirement at around the same time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|3 hr
|Jenskeys
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 11
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC