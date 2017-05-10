The 'Silver Tsunami' and hunger for w...

The 'Silver Tsunami' and hunger for workers in Kent's industrial valley

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

People call it the "silver tsunami," for those currently in senior positions in Kent's industrial valley. A massive wave of older, experienced workers is considering retirement at around the same time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... 3 hr Jenskeys 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 33
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 11 Wildchild 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Express Kent 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,390 • Total comments across all topics: 280,918,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC