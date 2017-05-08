Seattle-area School Cancels Student Trips Because of Trump
In an exceptionally idiotic move, the school board in Kent, Washington decided high school students won't be going on long-awaited trips in the coming weeks because of concerns over stricter border enforcement in the United States. An education exchange to Osaka, Japan and a yearly trip to Victoria, BC by the high school band have both been canceled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|4 hr
|Flynn Comey deser...
|34
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|6 hr
|Katie
|30
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|22 hr
|Jenskeys
|1
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 11
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC