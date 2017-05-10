Pair arrested for public sex in Kent

Pair arrested for public sex in Kent

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A man and woman are accused of making a public spectacle in Kent at the end of last month by having sex in a restaurant parking lot in plain view of a busy intersection. A man and woman are accused of making a public spectacle in Kent at the end of last month by having sex in a restaurant parking lot in plain view of a busy intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) 9 hr Flynn Comey deser... 34
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) 10 hr Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... Wed Jenskeys 1
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 11 Wildchild 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,941,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC