Muckleshoot Shooting Inquest: Deputies Recall Fearing For Their Lives ...
Lawyers for the deputies, the Sheriff's Office, the Muckleshoot Tribe, and Renee Davis' family approach Judge Susan Mahoney's bench. There are lots of questions that jurors will have to answer at the end of the inquest into the police shooting of Renee Davis, a pregnant, 23-year-old Muckleshoot woman, killed during a welfare check last October.
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|35
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|May 11
|Katie
|30
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|May 10
|Jenskeys
|1
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr '17
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
