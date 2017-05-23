Lawsuit: King County Jail officer rap...

Lawsuit: King County Jail officer raped, molested inmate

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

A former detainee at the King County Regional Justice Center has sued the county claiming a corrections officer sexually assaulted him while he was jailed. A former detainee who claims a King County corrections officer sexually assaulted him while he was jailed has sued the county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) May 12 Limpball Viagra 35
News Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07) May 11 Katie 30
Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver... May 10 Jenskeys 1
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr '17 Wildchild 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,321 • Total comments across all topics: 281,233,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC