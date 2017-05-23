Inquest Hearing Begins on Police-Involved Shooting of 23-Year-Old Pregnant Muckleshoot Woman

A still from surveillance video shown to jurors during in inquest into the fatal police shooting of Muckleshoot tribal member Renee Davis. An eight-person jury will spend a week in a Kent courtroom listening to testimony and deciding the facts of what happened when King County sheriff's deputies shot and killed Renee Davis during a welfare check at her single-story home on the Muckleshoot Reservation last October.

