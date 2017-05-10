How Kent became a hub for immigrants and refugees
Renton, Kent and Auburn - is best known as the biggest manufacturing center in the state. But it's also a hub for the region's immigrant community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|13 hr
|Flynn Comey deser...
|34
|Man gets 3 years for hit-and-run fatal (Dec '07)
|15 hr
|Katie
|30
|Transportation from Supermall to the Whiteriver...
|Wed
|Jenskeys
|1
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 11
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC