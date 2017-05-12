Burien's Environmental Science Center receives $50,000 WaterWorks grant
Burien's Environmental Science Center recently received a $50,000 King County WaterWorks grant to fund two years of their Salmon Heroes program. King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove visited the center in Seahurst Park to commemorate this opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.
