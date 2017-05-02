A Fourth Murray Accuser Files Declaration in Child Sex Abuse Case

A photo of Lincoln Beauregard , the lawyer representing one of Mayor Ed Murray's accusers, and the fourth accuser, Maurice Lavon Jones . According to a declaration filed in King County Superior Court, Maurice Lavon Jones claims that he was introduced to Murray as a teenager by Delvonn Heckard, the 46-year-old Kent man suing Murray over allegations of child sex abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.