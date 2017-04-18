You can now drink Pret a Manger drink...

You can now drink Pret a Manger drinks out of arch rivals' cups like...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Daily Star

To mark National Coffee Week, Pret a Manger is giving 25p discounts to customers who bring in their own non-paper cups, as long as they have a lid. The trial will run from today until the end of April in all of its more than 200 shops across Greater London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 12 ILLEGAL A-HOLE 3
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 3 Coonway Tweety 32
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Express Kent 1
relacatingto kent (Sep '16) Sep '16 oggy 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,481,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC