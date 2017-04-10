WHL Roundup: Regina Pats force Game 6 with 3-2 win over Swift Current Broncos
Nick Henry 's goal 4:27 into the second period proved to be the difference as the Regina Pats avoided elimination with a 3-2 victory over the Swift Current Broncos on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action. Connor Hobbs and Sam Steel also scored for the Pats, who still trail the best-of-seven second-round matchup 3-2.
