WHL Roundup: Gawdin has winner in triple overtime as Broncos down Pats

Glenn Gawdin scored at the 9:54 mark of triple overtime as the surprising Swift Current Broncos beat the Regina Pats 5-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League playoff action. Swift Current leads the best-of-seven series 3-1, even though Regina had the best regular-season record in the WHL.

