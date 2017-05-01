Washington state school district halts international trips - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST
Children's drawings that read "Welcome to America, America is a good place," are displayed Monday, April 24, 2017, at a Jewish Family Service Refugee and Immigrant Service Center in Kent, Wash., during a visit by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. A school district there said it would halt all international school travel due concerns over to President Donald Trump's recent travel ban.
