Should Seattle be split off from the rest of King County?
Bill Radke speaks with State Senator Phil Fortunato about his new bill which would allow Washington State counties to redefine their borders. Fortunato's bill is especially aimed at King County, where he thinks ideas like minimum wage and safe consumption sites are problems that originate from Seattle and shouldn't be allowed to affect the rest of King County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 24
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 11
|Wildchild
|2
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|relacatingto kent (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC