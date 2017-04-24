Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's accuser in ...

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray's accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit reveals identity

Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Seattle Times

The 46-year-old Kent man who has accused Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of sexually abusing him some three decades ago, as part of a lawsuit filed this month , has decided to reveal his name: Delvonn Heckard. In a letter sent late Tuesday to Murray's attorney, Heckard's lawyer Lincoln Beauregard states that he and his client decided to go public with the name so that Murray can no longer claim publicly that he doesn't know who "D.H." is.

Read more at Seattle Times.

