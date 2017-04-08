Seattle Mayor Accused Of Raping Crack-Addicted Teen

Ed Murray, the mayor of "sanctuary city" Seattle, is facing a lawsuit from a 46-year-old man who says Murray repeatedly "raped and molested him" while the accuser was a crack-addicted teenager in the 1980s, The Seattle Times reports . The man from Kent, Washington, identified only as "D.H." in the lawsuit filed in a state court, accuses the mayor of sexually abusing him in frequent encounters and paying him from $10 to $20 each time.

