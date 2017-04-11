Potential Challengers to Mayor Ed Mur...

Potential Challengers to Mayor Ed Murray Have More Than a Month Left to File. What If...

For those wondering exactly how much the new sexual abuse allegations against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will upend this year's mayor's race, one date looms large: May 19. That's the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to run for mayor. It's presently just over a month away.

