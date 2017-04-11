Potential Challengers to Mayor Ed Murray Have More Than a Month Left to File. What If...
For those wondering exactly how much the new sexual abuse allegations against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will upend this year's mayor's race, one date looms large: May 19. That's the deadline for candidates to declare their intention to run for mayor. It's presently just over a month away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|16 hr
|Lottery Traitors
|33
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|Apr 12
|ILLEGAL A-HOLE
|3
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|relacatingto kent (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC