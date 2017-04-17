Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, outside Ke...

Police: 2 shot, 1 fatally, outside Kent gas station

Police say one man is dead and another is facing life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting outside a Kent gas station. KIRO-TV reports that the shooting happened behind a 76 Station at 64th Avenue South and West Meeker Street shortly after 12 a.m. Tuesday.

