Man walks mile to get help after being shot several times

Police say the man was shot near 260th Street and Pacific Highway South in Kent and then walked a mile south to another Shell station in Des Moines at 272nd. The victim told a clerk he was shot in the stomach and shoulder several times at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, but somehow was able to walk a mile in order to get help.

