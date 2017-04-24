Kent Elementary Student wins 1st priz...

Kent Elementary Student wins 1st prize for poem competition

Saturday Apr 22

Agassiz Legion Branch #32 member Jim Johnson presents Mila Dinn with 1st prize at Kent Elementary School on Apr. 7. The Legion held a District Competition for best poem with contestants competing from Langley to Hope. Jim Johnson of Agassiz Legion Branch #32 presented 1st prize to Gr.

