How beer gave the city of Kent its na...

How beer gave the city of Kent its name - and modern industry

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Hops pickers at Titus Farm, on the site of modern-day Kent . Titus farm and Titusville were named after the same prominent family of settlers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Apr 24 Lottery Traitors 33
News Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri... Apr 11 Wildchild 2
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar '17 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar '17 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb '17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Express Kent 1
relacatingto kent (Sep '16) Sep '16 oggy 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,160 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC