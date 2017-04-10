Amazon adding 30,000 part-time jobs, 5,000 work-from-home positions
Employees work inside Amazon's 300,000-square-foot sorting center in Kent, Washington. Amazon is adding 30,000 part-time U.S. jobs in the next year, including 5,000 work-from-home customer service positions, the company announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Surprise: Sanctuary Cities Have Much Higher Cri...
|36 min
|Wildchild
|2
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Apr 3
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar '17
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar '17
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|relacatingto kent (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC