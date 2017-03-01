Washington felon convicted of pimping for forcing women into solicitation
A Washington felon was convicted on Friday of felony charges including pimping and human trafficking for forcing two women into prostitution on the streets of Orange County. Timogen Anthony Simpson, 27, of Kent, Washington faces more than 40 years in prison when he returns to court for sentencing on June 9, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
