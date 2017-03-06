USA shooting: Sukhbir tweets Sushma to intervene in matter
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted today that the Indian Consulate here "has spoken to the father of the deceased in MA". I have spoken to Sardar Harpal Singh father of the victim.
