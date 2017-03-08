U.S. hate crime: Sikhs in Washington express concern, fear
Washington D.C. [United States] Mar. 6 : Alarmed by incidents of the recent killings of Indian citizens in the United States, the Sikh community in Washington D.C. has expressed their concerns and conveyed the need to prevent such incidents and protect the Indian community. "The Sikh community in United States is saddened by the incident in Kent Washington.
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
