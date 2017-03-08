U.S. hate crime: Sikhs in Washington ...

U.S. hate crime: Sikhs in Washington express concern, fear

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Big News Network.com

Washington D.C. [United States] Mar. 6 : Alarmed by incidents of the recent killings of Indian citizens in the United States, the Sikh community in Washington D.C. has expressed their concerns and conveyed the need to prevent such incidents and protect the Indian community. "The Sikh community in United States is saddened by the incident in Kent Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big News Network.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for King County was issued at March 08 at 8:00PM PST

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC