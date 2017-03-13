Suburban Seattle jail inmate diagnosed with infectious TB

Health officials say an inmate at a county jail in Suburban Seattle was diagnosed with infectious tuberculosis and had been in contact with at least 66 other inmates and staff between Nov. 20 and March 1. KCPQ-TV reports Public Health - Seattle & King County made the announcement Wednesday and said the county is working with jail staff to identify and screen exposed individuals for symptoms. Officials say the patient in King County Jail in Kent is receiving treatment and is currently not a risk for infecting others.

