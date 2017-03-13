Suburban Seattle jail inmate diagnose...

Suburban Seattle jail inmate diagnosed with infectious TB

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Bellingham Herald

Health officials say an inmate at a county jail in Suburban Seattle was diagnosed with infectious tuberculosis and had been in contact with at least 66 other inmates and staff between Nov. 20 and March 1. KCPQ-TV reports Public Health - Seattle & King County made the announcement Wednesday and said the county is working with jail staff to identify and screen exposed individuals for symptoms. Officials say the patient in King County Jail in Kent is receiving treatment and is currently not a risk for infecting others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent (Sep '16) Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for King County was issued at March 17 at 3:40AM PDT

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC