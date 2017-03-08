Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattl...

Sikhs respond to shooting near Seattle with fear, disbelief

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

Fear, hurt and disbelief weighed on the minds of those who gathered at a Sikh temple after the shooting of a Sikh man who said a gunman approached him in his suburban Seattle driveway and told him "go back to your own country." "Everybody who is part of this community needs to be vigilant," Satwinder Kaur, a Sikh community leader, said as several hundred people poured into a temple in Renton for worship services about one mile from the shooting the night of March 3. Authorities said a gunman approached the 39-year-old Sikh man as he worked on his car in his driveway in the city of Kent, about 20 miles south of Seattle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Asian Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Auburn, not a sanctuary Mar 7 KeriM 1
man shot in driveway Mar 5 kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? (Sep '16) Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,236 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC