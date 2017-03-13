Sikh man shot by masked gunman shouting speaks out

EXCLUSIVE: 'I love America. I am very scared.' Sikh man shot by masked gunman shouting 'go back to your own country' speaks out as FBI step up manhunt Father-of-three, Rai, 39, has gone back to work and is even able to get behind the wheel of his van, days after the bullet missed his by heart by just inches 'I love America and have lived here for nearly 20 yearsa I am shocked by this and very scared,' he told DailyMail.com Both police in the suburb of Kent and the FBI are investigating the attack and are treating it as a hate crime that was racially motivated This is the Sikh businessman who survived being shot by a masked gunman shouting 'go back to your own country' - and who is now being hunted by 35 FBI agents.

