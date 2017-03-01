Sikh American Shot in His Driveway by White Gunman Shouting 'Go Back to Your Own Country!'
A Sikh man in Kent, Washington was shot Friday in his driveway by a white gunman who reportedly said, "Go back to your own country!" before attacking him. The 39-year-old victim said he had been working on his car outside his house in the Seattle suburb when a stranger walked up to him, began harrassing him with racist comments, and then shot him in the arm.
