Sikh American Shot in His Driveway by...

Sikh American Shot in His Driveway by White Gunman Shouting 'Go Back to Your Own Country!'

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Truthdig

A Sikh man in Kent, Washington was shot Friday in his driveway by a white gunman who reportedly said, "Go back to your own country!" before attacking him. The 39-year-old victim said he had been working on his car outside his house in the Seattle suburb when a stranger walked up to him, began harrassing him with racist comments, and then shot him in the arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
man shot in driveway 12 hr kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC