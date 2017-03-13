Satwinder Kaur to run for Kent City C...

Satwinder Kaur to run for Kent City Council

Monday Mar 13

A former city of Kent employee, Satwinder Kaur, announced on March 1 that she will run for the Kent City Council Position No. 2 to replace Jim Berrios starting in 2018.

