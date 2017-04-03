REI takes on big-name brands with its redesigned Magma sleeping bag
REI's recently released and redesigned Magma sleeping bag series features the best warmth-to-weight ratio on the market and lets REI compete with high-end brands. The leading consumer cooperative for outdoor gear, REI consistently stacks itself against high-end competitors, offering its own line of quality products for cheaper price tags.
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|8 hr
|Coonway Tweety
|32
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|relacatingto kent (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
