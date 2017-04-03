REI takes on big-name brands with its...

REI takes on big-name brands with its redesigned Magma sleeping bag

REI's recently released and redesigned Magma sleeping bag series features the best warmth-to-weight ratio on the market and lets REI compete with high-end brands. The leading consumer cooperative for outdoor gear, REI consistently stacks itself against high-end competitors, offering its own line of quality products for cheaper price tags.

