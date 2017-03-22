Police shoot, kill machete-wielding s...

Police shoot, kill machete-wielding suspect in Des Moines

Police shot and killed a man armed with a machete early Thursday morning in Des Moines after he refused to follow officers' commands, authorities said. The drama unfolded at about 12:30 a.m. as police were responding to a disturbance call at a home on South 234th Street just south of the Kent-Des Moines Road.

