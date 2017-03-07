Police seeking female victims of assa...

Police seeking female victims of assault similar to Mar. 2 incident in White Center

Read more: The White Center Blog

King County Sheriff's detectives are seeking female victims of unreported or unsolved assault cases similar to one that took place in White Center on March 2 . On Thursday, March 2, just before 2:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 9600 block of 15th Ave SW where a woman had been severely beaten and sexually assaulted.

