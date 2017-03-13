Police, FBI seek tips, offer reward in shooting of Sikh man
Police in suburban Seattle and the FBI are asking for the public's help in the shooting of a Sikh man who says the gunman told him to go back to his country. Authorities said Thursday that they're offering a $6,000 reward and have set up a phone line for tips: 253-856-5808.
