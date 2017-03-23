Police, FBI seek tips, offer reward i...

Police, FBI seek tips, offer reward in shooting of Sikh man

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Northwest Asian Weekly

Police in suburban Seattle and the FBI are asking for the public's help in the shooting of a Sikh man, who says the gunman told him to go back to his country. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the successful resolution of this assault case, with racially motivated actions.

