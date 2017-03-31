McLendon's Hardware is being acquired by CNRG

Fourth generation, family-owned McLendon Hardware has agreed to be acquired by Central Network Retail Group , a multi-format, multi-brand retailer operating 90 hardware stores, home centers and lumberyards throughout eleven states across the U.S. The transaction is expected to close in April. McLendon Hardware president, Gail McLendon, said the move was inspired by the company's desire for continued growth throughout the Puget Sound region and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Seattle Herald.