Hundreds gather in Bellevue park to condemn Kent shooting, Kansas attack

Calling for an end to hate crimes, hundreds of South Asians and others gathered at a Bellevue park Sunday to condemn the Feb. 22 fatal shooting of an Indian engineer in Kansas and the shooting of a Sikh man in Kent on Friday night. The crowd at Crossroads Park gathered on a cold afternoon below a photograph of the engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, shot by a gunman who reportedly yelled "get out of my country" before he opened fire at a Kansas bar and grill.

