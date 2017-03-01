Hundreds gather in Bellevue park to condemn Kent shooting, Kansas attack
Calling for an end to hate crimes, hundreds of South Asians and others gathered at a Bellevue park Sunday to condemn the Feb. 22 fatal shooting of an Indian engineer in Kansas and the shooting of a Sikh man in Kent on Friday night. The crowd at Crossroads Park gathered on a cold afternoon below a photograph of the engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, shot by a gunman who reportedly yelled "get out of my country" before he opened fire at a Kansas bar and grill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|man shot in driveway
|Sun
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC