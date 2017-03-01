Hundreds gather in Bellevue park to c...

Hundreds gather in Bellevue park to condemn Kent shooting, Kansas attack

Calling for an end to hate crimes, hundreds of South Asians and others gathered at a Bellevue park Sunday to condemn the Feb. 22 fatal shooting of an Indian engineer in Kansas and the shooting of a Sikh man in Kent on Friday night. The crowd at Crossroads Park gathered on a cold afternoon below a photograph of the engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, shot by a gunman who reportedly yelled "get out of my country" before he opened fire at a Kansas bar and grill.

