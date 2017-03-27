Here's why the imminent test of Jeff Bezos' BE-4 rocket engine is a huge deal
Key Blue Origin officials have begun to drop hints about the imminent hot-fire test of the company's new rocket engine, the BE-4. Jeff Bezos recently said to expect a full-scale engine test "in the coming weeks."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ars Technica.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|davy
|31
|Auburn, not a sanctuary
|Mar 7
|KeriM
|1
|man shot in driveway
|Mar 5
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb '17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|relacatingto kent (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC