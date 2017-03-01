Gunman yells 'go back to your own cou...

Gunman yells 'go back to your own country,' shoots Sikh man

Saturday

A gunman yelled "go back to your own country" at a Sikh man before shooting the victim in his own driveway, cops said Saturday. The victim was working on a car around 8 p.m. Friday when the gunman walked up to the 39-year-old, according to police in Kent, Wa.

