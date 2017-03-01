'Go back to your own country!': Washington Sikh man shot during racist attack
A 39-year-old Kent, Washington man was shot in the arm after being accosted by a white man who told him, "Go back to your own country!" then opened fire. According to the Tacoma News Tribune , the unnamed victim, who is a follower of the Sikh faith, was working on his car in the driveway of his residence on Friday evening when the attack took place.
