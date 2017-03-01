'Go back to your own country!': Washi...

'Go back to your own country!': Washington Sikh man shot during racist attack

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Raw Story

A 39-year-old Kent, Washington man was shot in the arm after being accosted by a white man who told him, "Go back to your own country!" then opened fire. According to the Tacoma News Tribune , the unnamed victim, who is a follower of the Sikh faith, was working on his car in the driveway of his residence on Friday evening when the attack took place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kent Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
man shot in driveway 12 hr kyman 1
News Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06) Feb 17 Steven1958 7
Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G... Oct '16 Express Kent 1
News Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11) Oct '16 In graveyard no l... 26
relacatingto kent Sep '16 oggy 1
Police activity? Sep '16 hwnmomma 1
Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16) Sep '16 not participating 6
See all Kent Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kent Forum Now

Kent Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kent Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Kent, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,439 • Total comments across all topics: 279,335,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC