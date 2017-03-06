FBI Joins Kent Shooting Probe, Indian American Congressman Says Hate Crimes on Rise in US
Indian American Congressman Ami Bera has condemned the shooting of an Indian-origin Sikh man in Kent, saying crime motivated by hate are on the rise even as FBI joined probe into the "potentially hate-motivated crime". "This disturbing crime is an outrage that goes against everything we stand for as a nation of immigrants," Bera said in a statement in which he condemned the shooting of an Indian American Sikh man in Kent, Washington.
