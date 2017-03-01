FBI helping investigate Sikh man's shooting near Seattle
Police in a Seattle suburb are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the arm and told him to "go back to your own country," the Seattle Times reports. Police in a Seattle suburb are looking for a gunman who shot a man in the arm and told him to "go back to your own country," the Seattle Times reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Add your comments below
Kent Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|man shot in driveway
|9 hr
|kyman
|1
|Pierce County pair found guilty of assault, the... (Feb '06)
|Feb 17
|Steven1958
|7
|Writing Contest - Win Some Ghoulish Halloween G...
|Oct '16
|Express Kent
|1
|Hillary Clinton's mother, Dorothy Rodham, dies (Nov '11)
|Oct '16
|In graveyard no l...
|26
|relacatingto kent
|Sep '16
|oggy
|1
|Police activity?
|Sep '16
|hwnmomma
|1
|Kent, WA Chosen for Immediate Syrian Refugee Re... (Jun '16)
|Sep '16
|not participating
|6
Find what you want!
Search Kent Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC